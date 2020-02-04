Advertisement

Opposition lawmakers in Lok Sabha raised questions about CAA and NRC.



The Home Office said in a written response to Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government had not made a decision to establish a nationwide National Citizens Register (NRC).

Advertisement

In response to a question during Question Time at Lok Sabha, Minister of the Interior for the Interior Nityanand Rai replied that the government had not yet made a decision on the NRC.

“So far, there has been no decision to prepare the NRC for Indian citizens at national level,” the written response said.

The question was raised by Chandan Singh and Nageshwar Rao.

They asked if the government had plans to bring the NRC into the country. And if the government plans, what are the deadlines, whether the center has discussed this with the states, whether the government has received letters from the states about the rejection of the NRC and if these are the statistical details.

The center hopes that this clarification will calm the mood at a time when there are nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Advertisement