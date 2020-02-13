<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=us-customs-and-border-protection%2Cnative-american-tribes%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Corgan-pipe-cactus-national-monument%2Cneglect%2Carchaeology&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Fborder-issues&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

NOGALES – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona defend the blasting of a mountain considered sacred by an Indian tribe to make way for border walls to be built. In their survey, “no biological, cultural or historical sites” were identified in the region.

This stance contradicts the Tohono O’Odham Nation, a sovereign tribe in southwest Arizona, whose ancestors lived where the border wall is under construction, and who identified the mountain as a significant cultural and historical asset.

Last week, construction workers started blowing up parts of Monument Hill west of Lukeville’s port of entry at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. By blasting, you can replace the existing wire mesh or vehicle barriers with new 30-foot bollards.

CBP has stated that the blasting will be controlled and targeted and will continue for the rest of February.

This activity has been condemned by environmental groups and O’Odham leaders who asked CBP to freeze construction on Monument Hill and several other O’Odham archaeological sites in Organ Pipe.

Amid growing criticism and nationwide awareness of the blast, Customs and Border Guard released a statement on Wednesday with additional details on the work on Monument Hill.

“YOU ARE OUR ANCESTORS”: Tohono O’odham’s historic sites are at risk as the border wall progresses

The border authority said that it had conducted surveys, as usual, in the parts of Pima and Cochise counties that would be used to build a 30-foot bollard. The surveys attempted to identify concerns about biological, cultural, or natural resources.

“Based on the environmental studies completed and stakeholder coordination, no biological, cultural or historical sites were identified within the project area, which consists of the 60 foot wide strip of land that stretches north from the international border and is known as the Roosevelt Reserve” , the statement said.

CBP said the blast took place within a five-foot section of the hill next to the border, “to loosen rocks to allow the construction of a footer for the new border wall.”

The agency also said that its environmental monitor was present to ensure that work was stopped if “unidentified culturally sensitive artifacts” were found during construction.

CBP’s survey results that no cultural or historical sites were found near construction areas appear to contradict Tohono O’Odham’s claims. The tribe has identified several archaeological and cultural sites within or near the Roosevelt Reserve along the Organ Pipe and the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

Monument Hill was used as a ceremony site, and human remains were recovered from the mountain, according to the tribe’s monument conservation officer.

Further west, Quitobaquito Springs is of archaeological and ecological importance as it is one of the few natural water sources for tens of kilometers. This made the springs critical not only for the wildlife in the desert, but also for the O’Odham.

The springs are not in the 60-foot Roosevelt Reserve, but the area is littered with ceramics, shells, and other remains of O’Odham’s life.

During a visit in mid-January, Ned Norris Jr., chairman of the Tohono O’Odham Nation, said the federal government had largely “ignored” its concerns. However, he remains confident that their close cooperation with local border officials will change things.

“This wall desecrates and interferes with major archaeological issues that affect us,” said Norris. “We have to answer the questions we ask much faster.”

The video, recorded by environmentalists on Monday, showed how crews blasted parts of Monument Hill.

Images of @ DHSgov contractors drilling holes in Monument Hill to package explosives. This is a sanctuary for multiple tribes and a Native American burial site in the National Pipe Cactus National Monument. How is blowing up cultural sites not a crime? pic.twitter.com/4w6eWGzwhS

– Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig), February 12, 2020

Laiken Jordahl of the Center for Biological Diversity has documented the construction of border walls in southern Arizona. He said that every time he returned to the site near Monument Hill, he noticed an increased flattening of the area where the crews are planning to build the 30-foot bollards.

He contested CBP’s claim that his research had found no cultural or archaeological sites.

The Department of Homeland Security “is not an authority on archaeological or cultural issues. It has waived any relevant law protecting tombs, archaeological sites, and sacred areas,” he said. “So it’s meaningless to say that they won’t do any harm if they haven’t even consulted with the tribe.”

Do you have any tips or suggestions about the history of the US-Mexico border? Reach the reporter at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @RafaelCarranza.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/border-issues/2020/02/13/customs-border-protection-no-cultural-sites-near-blasting-border – wall-tohono-oodham-nation / 4743103002 /