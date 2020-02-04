Advertisement

Nigerians have nothing to fear as an official has debunked the reports about introducing visa restrictions for Nigerians in China until the corona virus is contained.

The embassy’s press officer addressed the misinformation. So Saixiong, said on Tuesday that the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian advised only those who wanted to travel to China “not to be in a hurry when the trip was not urgent,” reports Independent NG. The diplomat said the government reached about 60 Nigerians living in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

On Monday, Chinese ambassador to Nigeria Zhou Pingjian announced that China had found a possible cure for the epidemic, adding that 475 people had been released from the hospital after their recovery. He also said that coronavirus infection increased from 14,380 confirmed cases to 17,205, while 361 people died from the disease, which came from Wuhan in China.

About 21,558 people were also suspected of being infected with the virus in mainland China. He revealed that Chinese scientists are working to develop a vaccine against the virus that the World Health Organization has declared as an international emergency.

