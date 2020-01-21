advertisement

Tired of hearing someone else get “messed up” Robert Downey Jr. as Kirk Lazerus, who played Lincoln Osiris in Tropic Thunder? The ugly story Blackface has in this country when used by actors is something that most would agree is a terrible idea, but seeing RDJ in the role of satirical war film about a group of actors trying to making a film with them Not knowing what danger they really are in was a tough no for many people. Even RDJ admits that it was a bad idea, even though it earned him an Oscar nomination that he would later lose to Heath Ledger thanks to his role in The Dark Knight. Seriously though, the part of Lincoln was one that turned out to be one of the funniest in the entire movie, not because of the black skin, but because RDJ pushed him to the edge and then pushed him a bit more and only revealed how ridiculous it really was and get a lot of the sting out by creating a character that made it easy to laugh and make yourself look ridiculous. CinemaBlend’s Adam Holmes has more to say about this, and you can bet he’s not the only one.

Even RDJ’s mother was apparently horrified that her son would take on the role and do what he did. Joey Paur from GeekTyrant has more on this. The sad thing about it, however, is that it WORKS. Blackface was absolutely terrible at the time, there was no excuse for it, and there was no way to justify it, since the general attitude towards the black community was highly controversial and caused disagreement among people if such an act were to be carried out. Nowadays, taking on controversial roles from actors has been viewed as a challenge and possibly a means of sending the message that performing such actions can potentially take all the poison out of the performance that many still believe to be incredibly effective. Seriously, when other breeds are represented in a similar way to Tropic Thunder, many people don’t tend to have this big problem. Mickey Rooney’s version of an Asian gentleman was terrible, of course, as were many other depictions in film history, but RDJ’s satirical view of an insecure actor trying to convince people of his sincerity for a role is downright silly and should have been treated that way should. Overall, this is the problem of our nation today. We are so sensitive to everything we hear or see that it costs very little to incite some people and spark their passions for far-reaching injustices, worse and more penetrating in the past than today.

Does anyone care if people with color play the role of whites and use Whiteface? No, not really because it’s considered a form of satirical vengeance or just something stupid that means nothing. Has anyone blown up the way the Irish were treated in the Gangs of New York, especially given the anti-Irish feelings that were widespread in the 19th century? No not so much. It is very true that the blacks have had a massive struggle throughout American history and that it doesn’t taste good to adopt their looks, but if we jump off the hook at Blackface and accept everything else, we are basically telling everything Those around us who say that black people are still victims and need to be treated with children’s gloves when the truth is that many in the black community are reluctant to do so, claiming that they do not need to be treated as carefully as they are Victim not ascribing mentality. Dressing in black for Tropic Thunder may be a pity that RDJ hosts, but it was about as vicious as Marlon and Shawn Wayans dressing up as two white heirs in white chicks, it was for comedy, it was an act and there was no malice previously thought. James Hannaham from New York could offer more in this regard. Those who claim that this could not happen today are right because the hypersensitive people in society would pounce on this project like a murder of crows trying to dismantle the project.

It becomes quite tedious to hear that “this could not have happened” or “that could not have happened in the film today” as it becomes a censorship question, even if some of the content of older films is somewhat disruptive. This is cinema, it is a reflection of life that is not always pretty. However, if you choose what is acceptable, you are just another part of the massive range of topics that keep overflowing.

