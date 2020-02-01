Advertisement

The Ministry of Education and Knowledge informed the parents in a text message.



If children have symptoms of fever, flu, or respiratory problems, they need to be taken to a doctor and kept at home until they are better, Abu Dhabi’s school authorities advised the parents. This is just a precaution, the agency said.

Advertisement

“In an effort to address your concerns about nCoV in the UAE, we would like to confirm that no cases have been reported in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” the Ministry of Education and Knowledge told the parents in a text message Saturday.

The text message also refers parents to an online information brochure from the Ministry of Health.

As the Khaleej Times reported last week, some schools in the United Arab Emirates are raising awareness of the corona virus as a precautionary measure, although they emphasize that parents shouldn’t panic because the schools are completely safe.

So far, 259 people have died from the outbreak of the virus, and the World Health Organization has declared the epidemic an international emergency. In the United Arab Emirates, a family of four from Wuhan, China, was quarantined after an infection. They should be in a stable condition.

[email protected]

Staff reporter

Advertisement