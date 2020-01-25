No, Bar Refaeli doesn't belong behind bars - Israel News

advertisement

It was touching to read about Tzipi Refaeli’s offer to go to prison for a year and a half instead of her daughter, the Israeli mega model. For a moment you could feel a basic animal instinct that is always latent in humanity, but that reveals itself in times of danger and distress. See, a mother who protects her cubs like a lioness, especially her beautiful, vulnerable daughter, who has just given birth to a son and is about to be dragged away and thrown into prison by the cruel authorities of the oppression machine called the state.

I suppose there will be cynics and skeptics who are not happy with this bio-heroic explanation and prefer to travel to darker realms. You will call Bar Refaeli a kind of hen that lays golden eggs and mother Tzipi to protect this dazzling business. We shouldn’t get too excited about the messes, which don’t describe external reality so much, but rather are their own inner psyches with their cheerful twists, dirty walls and terrible smells.

advertisement

In any case, the deal between the Refaeli family and the prosecutor’s office – mother and daughter – that is accused of tax evasion and money laundering can be understood in the simplest way: Bar Refaeli is simply not excluded from prison. How can we talk about a beautiful woman like her and a small little cell like this in one breath? From an internationally successful woman and a place that is geared towards the misery of the earth, the poor and the mad, the ugly and the needy?

There is an obvious discrepancy here that needs to be addressed. For this reason, the Refaeli family has also found a creative solution: the mother will represent the daughter in prison, serve in her place for a year and a half – with a third for good behavior, of course – and life will go on like this if nothing has happened. It is in the interests of both sides: after all, the state does not believe that such a beautiful, internationally successful woman should be put in a place that is on the heels of anyone who has tried to cheat, steal, hide or wash.

So, yes, Bar Refaeli was suspected of trying to wash and hide millions of shekels. Many millions. For example between 30 and 35 years. She told the tax official – the man who looks at you so condescendingly and tiredly when you try to fill out the form – that she was not a resident of Israel at the time in question and therefore did not include any income from her work abroad in her annual accounts. The thing is that she actually lives and lives in Israel. And the discrepancy between this reality and the statement was worth a bundle of money.

So, yes, it looks like Bar Refaeli is operating a bit like the low-heeled guys trying to cheat, hide, and wash. But it’s not exactly the same thing, after all, they’re nondescript, poor, dubious, scary, violent, and usually ugly and smelly. And after all, she is so beautiful, rich, blonde, thin and presentable (what great English, isn’t it?). And she welcomes tourists and says goodbye to Israelis at Ben-Gurion Airport, which appears on the Ayalon Freeway several times a year. And she is a celebrity from the Premier League, girlfriend (res.) Of a Hollywood superstar, Israel’s emissary in the diaspora. So it is not meant to serve time. It’s just not for you.

It is encouraging to read that the public prosecutor understands the problem here as well and has negotiated with the Refaelis instead of simply charging for serious crimes. They understand that the Bar Refaeli brand (in the millions!) Can suffer if the indictment is filed as is – without any objection. After all, they don’t want to be responsible for potential brand damage. Which is ultimately a brand damage in the sense of the entire Zionist company.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In addition, Bar Refaeli has just given birth to a little boy – the first son after two daughters (congratulations!) And the thought that a new mother will be locked up and cannot live with the fruit of her loins for 24 hours. One day gives the sensitive prosecutors sleepless nights. They were able to demand prison terms for a president, a prime minister and countless ministers. But these strains come and go, while bar stays forever. So she is not made to go to prison. And so she won’t go to jail. So what is needed is an escape route that is acceptable to all sides.

And a few words to all the nondescript, ugly, poor, dubious people who now sit behind bars and claim to be discriminated against: people, relax, this is not discrimination – it is a reality. They are really nondescript, ugly and dubious; They are really of no interest to most people who prefer not to meet you on the street or in life in general. And she is really beautiful, rich, internationally successful, famous, desirable, with really great English. So there is no real comparison. Don’t make a fool of yourself, it’s embarrassing. Just stay calm in your cell and be grateful that someone even mentions you. (Hey, if you happen to see Tzipi there soon, tell her that her daughter is totally s-t-u-n-n-i-n-g.)

advertisement