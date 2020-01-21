No airport investigation into cases of the Chinese corona virus

advertisement

New Zealand has not taken precautions for screening at China airports for a new virus in China – but that has not been seen here.

The coronavirus, originally reported in Wuhan City in the Chinese province of Hubei, was already spread to countries such as Thailand, Japan and South Korea. Chinese authorities had confirmed four deaths from the virus there.

In Australia, health authorities have confirmed that a man was tested for corona virus in Brisbane. It was clear that the local man had recently traveled to Wuhan.

The symptoms were similar to those of a common cold: runny nose, cough, sore throat, as well as possible headache and fever. More than 200 people in China had been infected since last month, but scientists remained uncertain about the method of transmitting the virus.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

A notice for passengers from Wuhan, China, is displayed near a quarantine station at Narita airport in Japan.

Thermal screening was implemented in various border control areas around the world to detect travelers with fever, but there were no precautions for screening in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

“The ministry is keeping a close eye on developments and has been in regular contact with the health and border sector to provide advice,” said the director of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Caroline McElnay.

“As recommended by the World Health Organization, there are currently no travel or border restrictions to countries.”

KELLY HODEL / MATERIAL

"The ministry is keeping a close eye on developments and has been in regular contact with the health and border sector to provide advice," said Dr. Caroline McElnay, Public Health Director of the ministry.

McElnay confirmed that there were no direct flights between the Chinese city and New Zealand, but there were direct flights from Beijing and Shanghai to Auckland, Christchurch, Queenstown and Wellington.

As the virus coincided with the flu season in Europe, McElnay said that access screening to detect infectious diseases in incoming travelers was not an “effective measure.”

Eugene Hoshiko / AP Photo

The Japanese government said on Thursday that a man who has been treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new corona virus that has been identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has made a number of recommendations to limit the spread of the virus. This included avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory tract infections, often washing hands, avoiding close contact with sick farm animals and encouraging people with symptoms to practice “cough etiquette”.

She said the ministry would continue to monitor developments regarding the spread of the disease. The WHO Emergency Committee met to decide whether the outbreak should result in the declaration of an international public health emergency.

