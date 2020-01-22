No actions are eligible for a new Duo / group of the year

advertisement

The 2020 ACM Awards do not award a trophy in the New Duo or Group of the Year category. According to the requirements of the Academy of Country Music, there are no rising acts that qualify for the honor this year.

Voting for the 2020 ACM Awards is open on Tuesday (January 21), during which the ACM members are asked to nominate a single act in each of the 12 categories of the award show during the first voting round, which runs until January 27. . However, a note next to the New Duo or Group of the Year category is: “No eligible artists in this category and will not be awarded this year.”

The new artists’ prizes of the ACM Awards are “(p) outraged by an individual artist, group or duo who gains initial recognition or considerably greater recognition during the promotion of a debut or second album within the eligibility period”, which for the 2020 ACM Awards, is January 1. 31, 2019, explain the guidelines of the organization. Once the main single of the act from their third album arrives, they are no longer eligible in the categories.

This eligibility requirement alone would keep a number of acts in the race for the ACM New Duo or Group of the Year trophy in 2020; acts must also have earned a Top 40 single on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart or the Land Aircheck hit lists, leaving a group like the Highwomen and a number of brand new acts out of the running.

Additional ACM eligibility rules prohibit artists from being nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year more than twice in a three-year period; if they have become known “in another genre”; or if they have previously won an Entertainer, Female Artist, Male Artist or Duo or Group of the Year award. The former rule removes 2019 category nominees High Valley and Runaway June, as well as acts such as LoCash and Maddie & Tae.

It will not be the first time that the New Duo or Group of the Year honor is not awarded during the ACM Awards: in both 2015 and 2014, the award was absent from the show, and prior to those two years, the trophy category was not awarded in 2012, 2005 or 2004. The honor was first awarded as Most Promising Vocal Group, in 1967, and began to appear as a regular part of the ACM Awards, as Top New Vocal Duet of Group, in 1990.

The ACM Awards include three new artist-oriented categories: New female artist of the year, New male artist of the year and New Duo or Group of the year. Both New Female Artist and New Male Artist will still be distributed in 2020.

The 2020 ACM Awards take place on April 5 in Las Vegas, Nev and live on CBS from 20:00 ET. The ceremony takes place in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

