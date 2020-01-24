advertisement

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and No. 8 N.C. State used a 30-4 breakout in the third quarter to defeat Pittsburgh 88-44 on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (18-1, 7-1 in ACC) had a 28-2 run at half-time and used the one-sided goal advantage in the third period to extend a modest eight-point advantage over Pitt (3-) at half-time , 15, 0-7).

NC State extended the lead in the fourth game and scored a 50-14 lead of 10 points ahead of Pitt in the second half.

Brown-Turner finished 5 out of 12 from the field. Forward Elissa Cunane got off to a hot start and scored six points in the first five minutes, but was slowed down by bad problems. She finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Aysia Bugg scored two 3-point goals and gave her 100 in her career. Bugg, a sixth grader who returned in 2017/18 after an ACL injury and in 2018/19 after blood clots, leads the Panthers in the standings. She scored 12 points and Newbie Point Guard Dayshanette Harris had 16.

NC status: The wolf packs are defeated, but have also found different ways to win. They defended against Wake Forest on Sunday before blowing up the Panthers on Thursday.

Pitt: With five NCAA players in their first year, the Panthers have some problems this season. The loss to the Wolf Pack was the seventh loss in a row and the eleventh in a row.

NC State: Hosted by state rival North Carolina on Sunday. The Tar Heels defeated the Wolfpack 66-60 on January 9th. North Carolina has not swept the season series between teams since 2015.

Pitt: No. 5 on Sunday in Louisville. The Panthers have lost 38 games in a row to ranked opponents since 2015.

