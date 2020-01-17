advertisement

Nevada (11-7, 4-2) against No. 7 San Diego State (18-0, 7-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 San Diego State is aiming for its eighth consecutive win against Nevada. The last MWC defeat in the state of San Diego was on March 16, 2019 against the Aggies 64-57 in the state of Utah. Nevada beat Wyoming 68-67 in their last home game.

GREAT MEN ON THE CAMPUS: Malachi Flynn from the state of San Diego scored an average of 16.6 points and 4.9 assists, while Yanni Wetzell scored 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the wolf pack, Jalen Harris collected an average of 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds, while Jazz Johnson collected 17.1 points.

FACILITATION THE OFFENSE: Harris has scored or supported 51 percent of all field goals in Nevada in the last three games. The Junior Guard has 25 field goals and 11 assists in these games.

STREAK STATISTICS: Nevada has lost its last three street games with 60 points and 75 points in these competitions. San Diego State have won their last nine home games, missing 55 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RELATIONSHIP: The wolf pack has recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aztecs. The state of San Diego has 39 assists in 80 field goals (48.8 percent) and Nevada in 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) in the last three games.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams this season with 56.9 points per game. This is the fifth lowest value among all Division I teams.

