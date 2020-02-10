Stanford, Calif. (AP) – Seniors Day inspired some emotions and Stanford made good use of it.

Lexie Hull had 14 points and six rebounds, Nadia Fingall and Ashten Prechtel each 11 points and the sixth-placed Cardinal defeated USC 79-59 in a Pac-12 game on Sunday.

“I think a little. I mean, we want to play well for our seniors, ”said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

“They are a very, very close team, so that was the case.”

The cardinal (21-3, 10-2) won 10 times in a row against USC (12-11, 4-8) and improved to 63-20 against the Trojans. The USC’s last win against Stanford was in 2014 in the Pac-12 tournament.

Alyssa Jerome, Kiana Williams and Anna Wilson each added eight points for the cardinal, who won for the 11th time in 13 games and won 17 of his last 18 home games.

Alissa Pili scored 12 points and Aliya Jeune had 11 for USC, who lost for the third time in four games after winning three consecutive times.

The cardinal opened the game 13-0 on the way to a 25-3 lead towards the end of the first quarter.

“We have to play like this in every game,” said VanDerveer. “We never try to increase anyone’s score, but we lost the last quarter.” We have to play better in the second half. “

Pili broke the goalless drought of the Trojans at the start with a little more than 6 minutes ahead in the first quarter with a 3-pointer to 13: 3.

The cardinal entered the half at 49:21 after shooting 48.5% in the first half and holding the USC at 21.9%.

The cardinal led 28-6 after the first quarter and held USC on 16.7% shooting.

USC fell 1-6 against ranked opponents and 1-3 against top 10 teams.

“They came out hot, they did 11 3s, so it’s difficult to recover from. But I was happy that my young team struggled in the second half,” said USC coach Mark Trakh.

Stanford shot 48.5% from the field and in the first half and 45.5% from the background. The cardinal cooled considerably in the second half, shot 33.3% of the field and set up only a 3-pointer in 12 attempts.

The cardinal shot 42.1% from the field and 32.4% from the edge of the field.

“I thought we had moved the ball well in the first half. We shot a pretty good percentage. In the end, we didn’t have a good percentage, ”said VanDerveer.

“We just have to keep stressing moving the ball, getting good hits, putting it in the basket, getting to the free-throw line, things like that.”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was present to celebrate Stanford’s senior day. His sister Anna Wilson is a senior guard at Stanford.

“I think they are excellent. I like the way they play. They did a great job today. They do their things, they move the ball crisply, they do a lot of good things. The way they played I really liked it. ”Trakh on his impressions of Stanford.

USC: Every momentum this young team had after Friday’s 75-67 win over California was not enough to get the Trojans against Stanford. Later this week, the Trojans will face another senior opponent who will host 9th Oregon State on Friday.

Stanford: Two days after the home win streak lost 79-69 to UCLA # 10 in 16 games, the cardinal left nothing to chance in the tight Pac-12 title race in Sunday’s game. The second-placed cardinal follows Oregon after one game and leads UCLA after half a game.

USC: Oregon No. 9 host on Friday.

Stanford: Friday in Utah.

