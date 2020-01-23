No. 6 Louisville collects, then survives Georgia Tech 68-64 | National sport

advertisement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Malik Williams had 13 points and got two late rebounds, which resulted in three free throws in the last 23 seconds. Louisville No. 6 thus helped ward off Georgia Tech 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville (16-3, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored their fifth consecutive win. The Cardinals held Tech (8-11, 3-6) for 33% after the yellow jackets scored 62% before half-time.

advertisement

The Cardinals were 43:32 behind at the start of the second half, before leaving the Yellow Jackets 22: 9 in 10 1/2 minutes behind and 7:33 behind Lamarr Kimble’s 54:52. Louisville prevailed 65: 54 ahead of Georgia Tech 10 points in a row and 1: 20 points behind James Banks III’s Dunk.

Williams then blocked Moses Wright’s shot, took the rebound and pulled the foul before making one of two free throws with 23.2 seconds remaining. Williams recovered again on the defensive and went 7.4 seconds ahead of the line. Both achieved a lead of four points. Jose Alvarado’s 3-point attempt, 4 seconds ahead, bounced off Kimble.

Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who lost their third street and fourth out of five.

Georgia Tech: The Mercurial Yellow Jackets have lost their last two games by only nine points and their last four ACC matches by 23 total points. They fought back after a cold second half.

Louisville: After the Cardinals climbed a big hurdle last weekend, they tried to keep their momentum and chemistry at home. The breakthrough against the Yellow Jackets took time and effort, especially given the poor free throw (14 out of 23, 60.9%).

Georgia Tech hosts the state of North Carolina on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets won on November 5 at the start of conference 82-81 after extra time.

Louisville welcomes Clemson on Saturday at the first of two meetings with the Tigers. The Cardinals visit Clemson on February 15th.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement