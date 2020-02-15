AMHERST, mass. (AP) – Obi Toppin scored 19 points, Jalen Crutcher added 17 and No. 6 Dayton won his 14th game in a row with a 71-63 win against Massachusetts on Saturday.

Ryan Mikesell added nine points for Dayton (23-2, 12-0 in Atlantic 10), who hasn’t lost since a 78:76 loss to Colorado on December 21. The Flyers remain in play this season after wearing the undefeated fifth longest winning streak in Division I.

Tre Mitchell had a game high of 26 points and 10 rebounds and Samba Diallo added 10 points for the minutemen.

UMass (10-15, 4-8) lost seven out of ten. The Minutemen lost 10 directly against AP Top 10 teams, which is due to a 61-59 surprise from No. 7 Connecticut on December 29, 2004.

Dibaji Walkers layup 11:23 brought the minutemen within 46-41 after the Flyers were led by half at five. Crutcher hit 3 hands in a row and added a 7:50 layup to increase Dayton’s lead to 13.

UMass took advantage of a late 7-0 run to pull in the single digits and followed 67:51 after two free diallos with 23 seconds of play.

Toppin missed both free throws and Carl Pierre quickly went 67-63, 14 seconds before the end. Crutcher made two free throws to seal it and Pierre missed a desperation in the final seconds 3.

Dayton led 31-26 in the break behind an 11-point first half for Toppin.

Mitchell scored six of his team’s first 10 points when UMass led 10-4 five minutes before the end. A Mitchell 3-pointer made it 15:10 before Dayton caught up with a 15-0 run and kept the Minutemen goalless for a period of nine minutes.

The Flyers swept the two-game season with the Minutemen. Dayton scored an 88-60 home win over UMass at the first meeting on January 11 after Toppin scored 16 points and five steals.

The Minutemen fell 58-46 against then No. 7 Virginia on November 23, a defeat that ushered in a five-game winning streak to open the season. UMass has since struggled with 15 losses in 20 games.

Dayton: The Flyers will play three of their last six home games to gain momentum before their first appearance in an NCAA tournament since the 2016/17 season. The flyers are two times ahead of last year’s overall victory and would give the team a win in the next game in 2016-17.

UMass: With three wins in five games, the minutemen felt good before a setback against Dayton. There was additional excitement when they played their best-placed home opponent in a game against Saint Joseph No. 2 on February 25, 2004. UMass’ last NCAA tournament venue in 2014 took place in the same season as his last AP Top 25 win. an 81-65 win over then-no. 19 New Mexico on November 22, 2013.

When Dayton came into the game, he had the best field goal percentage (52.3 percent) in Division I and second place nationwide per game (18.3). The Flyers shot 52.9 percent (27 out of 51) and had 18 assists against the Minutemen.

Dayton: Visit the Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday evening.

UMass: host Saint Louis on Tuesday evening.

