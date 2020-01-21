No. 4 SDSU beats Wyoming 72-55 and hits Leonard's 20-0 start

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Malachi Flynn scored 18 points and Yanni Wetzell dominated with 14 points for the state of San Diego No. 4, who won on Tuesday evening with a suffocating defense against Wyoming 72-55 and achieved the best start in school history with 20: 0 ,

The Aztecs (20-0, 9-0, Mountain West), the nation’s only unbeaten team, reached the 20-0 start of Kawhi Leonard’s 2010-11 team. This team reached the first time in school history Sweet 16 before it ended in 34: 3.

SDSU also achieved the longest winning streak in school history, which ended in 2010/11 with this opening run and in 2013/14 with the Sweet 16 team.

Matt Mitchell scored 15 and Jordan Schakel 11 for SDSU.

Jake Hendricks scored 20 for Wyoming (5-16, 0-9), who lost their seventh game in a row.

The Aztecs played a close defense from the start and triggered an offensive breakout that gave them a 20-9 lead. Flynn and Mitchell met early 3-pointers and Flynn stole the ball for a coast-to-coast slam dunk. Mitchell had a three-point game and a three-point shot.

Coach Brian Dutcher rested four starters in the middle of the first half, so Wyoming narrowed to 20-15 after Hendricks scored nine points in a row, scored two 3-point goals and made three free throws after firing a shot had fouled the back of the head.

After all five starters had started again after a break, SDSU ran 11-2 to retire. Flynn started a jump back and Wetzell had three layups, including one after the theft of Flynn. Jordan Schakel added a 3.

SDSU led 32-19 at halftime.

OBSERVER

Dan Gavitt, NCAA vice president of basketball, and Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky’s sports director and vice chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, attended the game. You’re at the NCAA convention in Southern California. “We saw this as a great opportunity to visit the Aztecs,” said Gavitt at half-time. “I’ve seen her on TV about five times this season, but it’s great to see her in person.

“Of course they have a great defense, but I was impressed by their offensive in the first half tonight. They have great ball handlers who do a good job of taking the ball to Wetzell.”

SDSU started the day in second place on the NCAA NET ranking, which RPI replaced as the primary method for NCAA tournament seeding. ESPN.com projects the Aztecs as number 1 in the eastern region and CBSSports.com has them as number 1 in the Midwest.

Effects on the survey

SDSU rose three places to fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, the highest position in school history. The Aztecs were briefly No. 4 in 2011 before their 20-game series ended in defeat at BYU and they went back to No. 7.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys are the last in the MWC. They were swept by SDSU in the seasonal series. SDSU hit them on January 8th in Laramie with 72-52.

San Diego State: The Aztecs remain without Center Nathan Mensah, who missed his seventh consecutive game with respiratory disease.

NEXT

Wyoming will host the state of Utah next Tuesday.

The state of San Diego is on Sunday at UNLV.

BREAKING: #Aztecs defeated Wyoming 72-55 and improved to 20-0. They will try to reach the 21st Sunday in Las Vegas against UNLV. Highlights and post-game interviews will be released at the @ fox5sandiego Sports Final at 10:45 a.m.

– Troy Hirsch (@ troyhirschfox5), January 22, 2020

