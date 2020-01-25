No. 4 Oregon holds No. 7 Oregon State 76-64 | from national sports

advertisement

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Sabrina Ionescu knew in the back of her mind that she was just a help to break Gary Payton’s Pac-12 career assistant record.

But it never occurred to her that she had surpassed it when she passed to Ruthy Hebard on Oregon’s first basket against the state of Oregon on Friday evening.

Ionescu ended with 23 points and nine assists, and the No. 4 Ducks held the Beavers’ late rally for a 76-64 victory in the first of consecutive encounters between the state’s rivals.

Payton had 938 assists in his career in Oregon State.

“I knew I was close, I saw something about it in the last game, but I completely forgot,” said Ionescu. “I mean, it’s great, I’m not doing as well as my teammates and the teammates I’ve had in the past. They got into the right position and put me in the right position to help them and help our team win. “

Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks (16-2, 6-1), who won four times in a row and improved 11-0 at home.

Newcomer Taylor Jones had 21 points for Oregon State (16-3, 4-3), who has lost three of their last four games.

The rivalry switches to Corvallis for a rematch on Sunday. Ionescu has never won in Oregon State.

“That’s where my focus is right now. I’m done with this and ready to get it on Sunday, ”she said. “We will probably watch a movie tonight and dial in and find out what we can do better and what we need to improve to win on Sunday.”

The beavers followed with 21 points, but after an 11-0 run, they were still within 5:47 with 5:42 points. After Ionesci’s jumper, Destiny Slocum made her fourth 3-pointer and Aleah Goodman added a layup to it narrow to 69-62.

Sabally’s 3-pointer put Oregon 3:05 back on a double-digit lead, and Oregon State ultimately failed to catch up. Beaver coach Scott Rueck said Saballys 3 sealed the game.

“I am satisfied with the way we fought back. We learned a lot about ourselves,” said Rück. “The team kept up with the odds and made it a game and gave us a chance. A small one Opportunity, but an opportunity. “

Ionescu, Oregon’s top scorer, fell shortly before their fifth double double in a row. She has 22 triple-double careers, an NCAA record for men and women, four of them this season.

Slocum put 3 points in a row and Oregon State took the lead 10-2, but the Ducks were able to climb back before the end of the first quarter. Hebard’s basket brought Oregon to 14-12 and Sabally’s free throws tied him up.

Ionescu dropped a 3-pointer to the buzzer that completed an 11-2 run and gave Oregon a 25:18 lead for the second quarter. Taylor Chavez’s 3 gave Oregon a 39:23 lead as Beavers struggled with sales.

The Ducks extended the lead to 19 points and led the break with 49-25. Jones made her first eight field goals and led all goalscorers with 17 points at half-time.

“I thought we did a much better job at Jones in the second half,” said Oregon coach Kelly Graves. “We switched in the first half, we did it and we did it, and none of that prevented them.”

Hebard’s catch-up increased Oregon’s lead to 51:31 in the third quarter. Ionescu hit another 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Ducks a 62:46 lead over the finals.

Slocum ended with 18 points for Oregon State.

“I think the second quarter was probably not the best for us,” said Slocum. “We gave ourselves a chance to fight and didn’t give up in the third and fourth quarters.” We have to do that throughout the game, the neighborhood has just reached us. “

Rueck shook his starting lineup for the first time this season, starting Kat Tudor and putting Goodman on the bench.

Oregon State had won 15 of the last 17 in the rivalry. The teams split the series last year with home team victories.

It was only the second time that the rivals met while both were in the top 10.

Oregon State: Despite losing to Stanford last weekend, the Beavers rose to the AP Top 25 this week. … Oregon State outperformed the competition in every game this season, but even ended the game with 33. Mikayla Pivec leads the Pac-12 with an average of 9.6 rebounds, scoring double-digit team games in all games this season , But the ducks held her at nine points and five rebounds.

Oregon: Oregon beat its opponents this season with an impressive average of 43.2 points per home game. Former NFL star and Oregon quarterback Dan Fouts was there, as was governor Kate Brown and a handful of WNBA coaches and league commissioner Cathy Engelbert. … The Ducks’ two losses this season went to Louisville in the Paradise Jam and Arizona State.

SALE: Both rivalry games this season were sold out. Participation in the Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night was 12,364.

“This is a cool deal, this is a cool deal. And I thought we gave everyone a great show tonight, ”said Graves. “I think it’s great for women’s athletics, it’s great for the University of Oregon, Oregon State, it’s great for college basketball. It was a wonderful night. This cannot be reproduced across the country. “

The teams will meet again in Corvallis on Sunday.

