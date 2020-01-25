No. 3 UConn defeated East Carolina 98-42 for another AAC win | National sport

advertisement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The key for UConn # 3 to get open shots for Christyn Williams, Anna Makurat and others was defensive stops.

Between a big win against Tennessee on Thursday and the U.S. women’s team on Monday, there was a game against a ranked opponent at the American Athletic Conference, where the huskies continued their dominance on Saturday by struggling for one East Carolina’s first quarter retreated a 98-42 win.

The Huskies (18-1, 8-0) left the 3-point range with 15 out of 25 points, including 8 out of 10 points from Makurat, a newcomer who graduated from the bank with 24 points. Williams scored 26 and Megan Walker had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

UConn (18-1, 8-0) improved his record in AAC regular season and postseason games to 128-0. ECU (3-16, 0-6) lost their twelfth game in a row and fell to 5-100 all-time opponents against ranked opponents.

“You need simple buckets, and the only way to get simple buckets is that your defense is really good and you have the ball bouncing back really well,” said UConn coach Geno Auriemma. “We could bounce off and make a passage and we are on our way to the races. We get a bargain and make this pass and we go to the races. This makes the game easier.”

The pirates got 17 points from Lashonda Monk, which peaked when she scored a shot far behind the center line at the end of the first quarter.

UConn led 22:18 in the first minute of the second quarter when it took control 16-1. It led 50-21 at half time and 79-26 after three quarters.

“Sometimes we have nights where everything seems to be going our way,” said Auriemma.

Successive 3s from Walker and Makurat made it 38-19 Huskies with 4:17 to halftime. Makurat was 7 out of 8 out of a 3-point range in the second half.

“Your program was so consistent and I thought we played a really good first quarter and showed some energy and a fight,” said pirate coach Kim McNeill, who has coached Hartford for the past three seasons and played Auriemma the first time Time. “Then we started missing layups. From that point on, our confidence dropped and we allowed them to live in transition. “

UConn: Two days after a game against Tennessee that renewed a long-standing rivalry, the strong huskies resisted energetic use of ECU in the first quarter. They took control of the second behind Crystal Dangerfield and Makurat also led the transition game. Dangerfield’s speed and urge led to many open shots for Walker and Williams.

East Carolina: There were close losses in the long pirate defeat, including a miss against the summer in Tulsa earlier this week. This 56-point setback marked the ECU’s biggest defeat this season. The team’s first AAC game of the season was a 36-point loss at UCF.

UConn is continuing its five games in twelve days on Monday with an exhibition against the U.S. women’s national team. The U.S. includes former UConn stars Breanna Stewart, Katie Lou Samuelson and Diana Taurasi.

East Carolina is close to the home game and has a much better opponent on Tuesday in the Minges Coliseum against Memphis.

