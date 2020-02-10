EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Arizona State had hope at half-time.

With revenge as a motivating factor, Oregon wiped out any hope of a quick surprise in the third quarter.

Sabrina Ionescu led five Oregon players with 19 points in the double digits, and third-placed ducks celebrated a 79:48 win over the US state of Arizona No. 19 on Sunday.

Oregon (22: 2, 11: 1, Pac-12) was the country’s best-scoring team with an average of 86.2 points per game and was only 27: 15 at halftime before it dropped 30 points in the third quarter. The tenth victory consecutive 72-66 loss to the Sun Devils last month.

“We said,” We are below 12. We were below 12 with seven minutes to go home. We are fine, ”said ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne about their conversation at half-time. “We felt really good, but I knew it would be difficult to keep up with them at home.”

It was definitely. Oregon scored five consecutive goals at the start of the third half, and the Ducks led the way in less than five minutes with a 42:19 lead in the second half and a 57:30 lead.

“I think it was definitely a revenge game for us,” said Jaz Shelley from Oregon. “We knew we were the better team and we knew we shouldn’t lose this game.

“We had a fire in our stomach to show them how we can really play and that we are the better team.”

Turner Thorne said she tried to prepare her team to play with the motivated ducks, and recalled saying that after the game last month, Oregon coach Kelly Graves should be grateful to the Sun Devils.

“I think his team dealt a lot more with what they didn’t do,” said Turner Thorne. “They were already at a high level, but it brought them to a different level.

“They are a great team. I think they are the leaders in the national championship.”

No team looked like a contender early on.

Oregon led 10-2 after the first quarter and the result matched the offensive game. Neither team scored in the first four minutes, and the Sun Devils missed nine of their ten shots and had five sales in their worst-rated quarter of the season. The ducks took the lead in 4 of 13 shots with four sales.

The drought in Arizona continued into the second quarter, but after 10 minutes without a point, Jamie Ruden hit a short jumper and the Sun Devils were within 15-4.

Oregon’s half-time lead of 27:15 was largely due to Ionescu’s 13 points in 4-of-5 shooting, including all three 3-point attempts, while her teammates were 6 out of 22 in total. Arizona State was 5 out of 21 out of the field in the lowest half of the season and had nine sales.

Then the ducks made their way.

According to Graves, the Sun Devils focused on stopping pick-and-roll games with Ionescu and Hebard. But we were ready for it and had our open shooters ready. “

The ducks made 8 out of 14 3-pointers in the second half and 13 out of 25 in total. Erin Boley and Shelley each made four 3-points on their way to 14 points each, and Hebard and Satou Sabally added 11 points each, with Sabally scoring 10 rebounds at play.

“I think our team did a really good job of finding the hot hands,” said Shelley of the Ducks, who shot 61% in the second half.

The state of Arizona was unable to keep up with the ducks and ended the season with a minus point while shooting 40% off the field and generating 18 sales.

The Sun Devils were without the injured Point Guard Kiara Russell and showed the impact of a wireless game in the state of Oregon on Friday evening, in which some of the regulars played more than their usual minutes.

But even if the result was decided ahead of time, it didn’t suppress the emotions of the two teams, as three technical fouls were identified in the last three minutes of the third quarter. The first went to Graves before Ionescu and ASU senior Robbi Ryan were ordered to verbal spit against the opponents.

“Sometimes that happens. I was thrilled,” Graves said. “We played very angular and very hard.

“I think that meant a lot to our basketball team,” he added. “I think they were ready to come in. I didn’t have to light them. They were ready, they wanted to because we gave one down there.”

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have lost four of their last five games against top 20 opponents. They only play against one opponent for the rest of the regular season.

Oregon: In their 10-game winning streak, the ducks have seven wins over the top 20 opponents. They lead the Pac-12, a game ahead of UCLA and Stanford. The teams in Oregon will be playing on the street for the next two weekends.

ASU point guard Kiara Russell, who started in 15 games, missed her second game in a row with a leg injury. It remains questionable for next weekend.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will play in Washington State on Friday.

Oregon: The Ducks are playing Friday at UCLA, the first of four consecutive street games.

