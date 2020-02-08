FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Udoka Azubuike scored 20 points and 15 rebounds when Kansas set an NCAA record with 20 wins for the 31st consecutive time and coach Bill Self’s 700th career win on Saturday with 60-46 against TCU celebrated.

Azubuike, who had his 10th double double this season, had five dunks in a 13: 3 run in the first half, which gave the Jayhawks (20: 3, 9: 1, Big 12) the lead.

Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists when Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) and was the only team to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.

Desmond Bane had 20 points for the TCU (13-10, 4-6), who lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points and PJ Fuller had 10. Kevin Samuel was goalless but had 10 rebounds.

Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second youngest coach in NCAA history to achieve 700 victories. Bobby Knight was 56 when he won his 700th victory.

Even is 700-214 in 27 seasons in total, including his time with Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03). He is 493-109 in his 17th season with the Jayhawks.

The starting shot from Kansas, which was part of a longer 20: 5 sprint when the Horned Frogs missed eight shots in a row in a drought of more than 6 1/2 minutes, started with a game-winning dunk by Azubuike before Dotson had a bargain and one Breakup layup.

The next four baskets for the Jayhawks were Azubuike dunks with an 18:11 lead in the middle of the first half. When he still had a basket with 1:38, Kansas led with 26-13.

Nembhard brought the frogs in 44-40 minutes with a 3-pointer that completed a 10-2 run. This kick-off included Nembhard’s Ally-Oop pass to Fuller for a flying layup after Dotson’s bad pass.

But Kansas scored 12 in a row, seven from Dotson.

Kansas: The Jayhawks started slowly and missed their first eight shots. But they had failed 6: 4 when Azubuike took a break almost five minutes before the game started.

TCU: Since their first 3-0 start in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs have lost seven of a total of eight games, including a defeat in Arkansas in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

Kansas is in West Virginia No. 13 on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks won 60-53 in Morgantown on January 4 in their Big 12 opener.

The TCU plays at Texas Tech on Monday night, three weeks after the Horned Frogs beat the number at the time. 18 Red Raiders 65-54 at home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,