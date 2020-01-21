No. 3 Clemson arrives in the desert and trusts in experience

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 22.12.2019, 20: 58: 33.0

No. 3 Clemson flew to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport late Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Fiesta Bowl)

Clemson has arrived in the desert.

advertisement

# 3 Clemson flew to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport late Sunday afternoon as the Tigers prepare to play Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl next Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup with the second-placed state of Ohio is the fourth meeting of the two teams, all of whom are participating in bowl competitions. Clemson won all three games. In their last encounter, the Tigers achieved a 31-0 win over the Buckeyes in the 2016 CFP playoff semi-final on the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl to claim the national title.

“We are just happy to be here and happy to have had such a season,” said head coach Dabo Swinney when his team left the tarmac. “Of course you have to be selected to be here. Everyone says: Thank you for being here. I think Shoot, thanks for having us because you need to be picked up to come here. We didn’t really get a choice. We are only grateful to be here in Arizona. I guess we got out of here in ’16. We are a very young team.

“And the majority of our team wasn’t here, just our fourth year juniors and real seniors. But most of our team has not been to Arizona yet. It is a great trip that we are very much looking forward to and that appreciate the hospitality. I was out here as a player in 1990. Simply great memories, great experiences, hospitality. We’re looking forward to a great week and incredible matchup with a great team in Ohio. So it should be exciting for everyone. ”

Right-back Tremayne Anchrum remembers being nervous before the 2016 game.

“What I remember most was when I was a young man, so I was a little nervous. I didn’t really know what to expect. I was just thrown in, ”said Anchrum. “I remember that the atmosphere was very business. But we also knew how to have fun, and he kept us busy throughout the preparation of the bowl. It was a little different. We had more time. I remember that not only was the level of competition high in the game, but above all the level of competition in training and the way we sharpened iron on iron prepared us.

“And this kind of side note that these older people brought with them taught us that we can appeal to younger generations, that it’s always game time. We don’t just stand up for games like this. We treat games like Week 6, Week 7. Preparation may vary, but we adhere to the formula for excellence. Keep the same formula, similar to last time. “

The schedule for this year has been compressed, but Swinney said he felt his team had adjusted to the schedule.

“It was good. I was just trying to rely on past experiences, but it was very different. It was something I really thought about last May, ”said Swinney. “I make a calendar every year, a kind of 13-month calendar, from July to August. And I always plan – I just plan as if we would win everything. And if we don’t get there, we’ll adapt. But I’m just planning. And so I actually had to think about it a lot. In fact, I interviewed Mike Dooley, my operations manager, when we first went through the calendar. I think wait a minute, that can’t be right. I was in December and that was last May. I walked. That is not correct, but he was right. I’ve been arguing with him for a while. He was right; I was wrong. We really lost a week this year. It was a strange deal since the championship games took place a week later. So it’s very compressed. In the past few years we have been able to play the championship game and basically give our players a week and a half.

“And then we started preparing the bowl and had a week and a half in town before we had a break for Christmas. So just different. Lost a week but it was great. These guys, we sat down and actually talked to our seniors about what I thought was the best. Because you have to give them a break. It’s a long season in which you play 13 games and two open dates. So there is a lot of practice. These guys have been traveling since July 31st. Having the balance, giving them a little break and physically preparing them for what they will see. Because in football it doesn’t take long for you to lose track. “

The Tigers have been in college football playoffs for the past five seasons and Swinney said the Tigers will rely on this experience.

“I think experience is certainly a great teacher, but it’s a new team. As I said, I have very few who were out here. We don’t have a big senior class, ”said Swinney. “And that’s the only group that has been here. Most of these people, it’s a new experience for them. But we played a lot of big games. All of our true juniors and real sophomores have played in big games. As Tremayne (Anchrum) said, we really treat every game as a big game. I mean, we really do. I think that’s why we were so consistent. We try to do our best and play against Clemson every week.

“So it’s exciting. This is a bit different in that you are obviously not there and it is a bowl site and other logistics and things like that. Hopefully our experience will help us to control this. But at the end of the day, man, we have a routine that we believe in, and we will stick to it, but at the same time we will enjoy the week and participate in everything that is available to us. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRZYEl4eZOM (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B92IUXUKYlU (/ embed)

Clemson WR enters the transfer portal

Clemson plans to house Deacs Tuesday

advertisement