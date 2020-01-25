No. 14 WVU beats Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge | National sport

advertisement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and West Virginia No. 14 interrupted a close game with a violent run in the early part of the second half to defeat the cold-shooting Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins celebrated his 876th win by placing Adolph Rupp in seventh place on the NCAA Division I coaching list.

Oscar Tshiebwe added £ 14 and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien got 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-3).

Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri (9-10).

After Missouri’s Jeremiah Tillman missed his sixth consecutive game due to a tension break in his left foot, the Tigers had no answer to the inner workings of the climbers and were between 50 and 30.

West Virginia used its rebounding dominance and multiple sales in Missouri to withdraw.

Haley scored six points in a 20-0 run that started shortly after half time. McBride’s 3-hand led the big rally with 12:28.

Missouri missed 18 of his first 20 shots of the game and fell behind 20-6, but the pace of the tigers caused problems for the larger climbers. Missouri got numerous baskets in his transition injury to close half on a 17-4 run and drag 24-23 at half time.

Missouri: Top scorer Dru Smith had five sales and was held at two points, 10 below his scoring average. He missed his two field goal attempts.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers took third place in the national team’s defense with 36.2% and prevented 28% (15 out of 53) of Missouri from shooting.

Missouri: hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

West Virginia: Plays at Texas Tech # 18 on Wednesday.

