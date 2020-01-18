No. 14 Villanova gathers behind Samuels to UConn 61-55 | to beat National Sports

advertisement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and scored the crucial 3-point game that Villanova finally took in Saturday’s 61:55 win over Connecticut at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuels transformed a three-point game with a 2:51 minute lead into a 52-51 lead, and then buried a 3 with a 31-second lead for a four-point lead that gave the Wildcats another narrow lead (14-3 ).

The Huskies (10-7) held it close to their floating rival in the Great East and attacked the paint with the authority to compensate for a miserable effort from the 3-point range (2 out of 15). Christian Vital struggled through the alley and threw himself into a layup that brought the huskies in two in 24 seconds. However, a press conference about Villanova was imminent and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sank two free throws to secure the Wildcats 10th win in eleven games.

Collin Gillespie scored 12 points and Villanova made 11 out of 23 3-pointers.

Vital led the huskies with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Gillespie scored an average of 15.1 points and scored 38% of his 3 in the team, but was closed in the first half: he remained goalless in the 0v3 shootout. As soon as he started counting, the wildcats started to gather. Gillespie scored 3s in a row and scored 10 direct points to move the Wildcats from six points to a 43 point tie with 7:43.

However, Villanova’s top scorer Saddiq Bey (15.4 points) failed to score after nine points in the first seven minutes for the rest of the game.

Bey let the ball hit in the midfield and Vital grabbed it because of a driving layup and a 37:33 lead. The Huskies scored 10 goals in a row – all 2-point buckets – until a missed 3 ended the series, but with a 6-point lead.

The Wildcats were 10½ points favorite against DePaul and needed overtime at home to survive a heavy defeat and to win four. The Wildcats were 9½ points favorite against UConn and were tested early until they initially got rid of a furrow and connected from afar. Bey hit back-to-back 3s to get the Wildcats into one, and Justin Moore sunk one for their first lead. Robinson-Earl made one and Bryan Antoine made his second career 3 to send Villanova halfway by 27-21. Six of Villanova’s 10 baskets were 3-hand and UConn was connected to only one.

The 3 ball was the difference in a sluggish half; The teams scored a total of 14 points in the last 10 minutes before a drowsy crowd.

The game included a three-season series with one game in Connecticut and one in Madison Square Garden. The rivalry will be renewed over the next season when UConn leaves the American Athletic Conference to rejoin the Big East.

UConn: The Huskies have lost four out of five and are not taking a break on Tuesday with a game against Houston, the favorite of the AAC pre-season.

Villanova: The Wildcats keep rolling, but a home game against Butler on Tuesday could prove who really is the team to beat in the Great East.

UConn did not attempt a free throw in the first half and remained goalless in the final with 4:34. The wild cats made only 1 out of 4 free throws in the first half.

The huskies play Thursday in Houston.

It should be a fantastic Big East Showdown when the Wildcats host # 5 Butler on Tuesday.

