STANFORD, California (AP) – Michaela Onyenwere had 29 points and 10 rebounds and UCLA # 10 retired Friday night for a 79-69 win from Stanford # 6, which put the Bruins in second place in the Pac – 12 with the cardinal.

Onyenwere got a theft and defeat at the end of the third quarter to finally give UCLA (20-2, 9-2) the lead, and then added seven points at the beginning of the fourth quarter to help the Bruins take control to take over.

Chantel Horvat achieved a career high of 14 points for UCLA and Japreece Dean of 11.

Kiana Williams scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the cardinal (20-3, 9-2) from finishing the home win streak in 16 games. Lacie Hull added 12 and Ashten Prechtel had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

UCLA scored 10 points in a row from the end of the first quarter and eventually built up a lead of nine points when Stanford missed 15 of 17 shots. But shortly before the break, Hull pressed a 3-pointer to bring the Bruins to 35-30.

Williams triggered the cardinal in an impressive manner in the third quarter, with an outlet pass to Prechtel for a layup, a pull-up sweater, and a 3-pointer to set Stanford at 45-44.

But the Bruins then used five sales in the last four minutes of the quarter to gain a 50:45 lead over the fourth when Horvat hit a layup just before the buzzing sound.

UCLA: Big road victory against a top 10 team keeps the Bruins within striking distance of Oregon No. 3 in the Pac-12 standings. UCLA will host the Ducks next Friday night in a showdown for first place in the conference.

Stanford: With star newcomer Haley Jones, who had to go broke due to a knee injury, the cardinal didn’t have enough goals to keep up with the Bruins and only shot 36.6% for the game. Williams did her best with three 3-pointers in the first quarter and this boost in the third. But she went down the track 1 for 10 with two sales.

UCLA: Visit California on Sunday.

Stanford: hosts Southern California on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,