COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Dawn Staley has accomplished many things in her twelve seasons as a South Carolina coach. Beating UConn, the game’s dominant program, is not one of them.

Staley and the top gamecocks (22: 1) want to end the 0: 7 run against the fourth-placed huskies (20: 2) when the teams meet on Monday evening.

The defeat against UConn is not particularly important for Staley, who won four Southeastern Conference titles in the regular season and tournaments, as well as the 2017 national championship.

“Who likes to lose?” Asked Staley on Sunday.

Even worse for Staley was that South Carolina was uncompetitive in most defeats and lost an average of 21 points.

South Carolina was No. 1 – and 22-0 in 2015 – when it lost to second-placed Huskies 87-62. UConn has always been the senior team.

This time the gamecocks seem to have the more complete team. Freshman Aliyah Boston, who chose South Carolina before UConn, leads the team with 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game. Another highly respected newcomer, Guard Zia Cooke, scored an average of 12.4 points per game.

“One day, all these guys are going to make huge shots and big games in a big game and in big moments, and then,” said Auriemma, “everything will be fine in the UConn world. When is that? Me not.” knows.”

South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris, a newcomer to the 2017 National Champions, does not address past UConn victories in the series.

She has focused on getting her teammates – eight out of eleven players in the squad are newbies or beginners – to play this group of huskies.

“They’re just very precise,” said Harris.

Boston, who had 18 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday’s game against Arkansas No. 25, believes the Gamecocks have done a great job of stopping the enormous amount of UConn history in the preparations for the last few days for women ,

“We really know what we want to focus on,” she said.

When the Gamecocks program really blew up in the 2014/15 season, Staley knew that playing UConn every year would be a showcase for sports and a barometer of how far South Carolina had to go to get to the top to reach.

“They want to compete and they were the best team in the country and decade,” said Staley.

South Carolina has done well in the biggest games this season. So far there has been a lonely loss – no. 17 Indiana at Thanksgiving Day. Since then, it has beaten seven opponents in its 16-game winning streak, including defending champion Baylor and last year’s SEC champion Mississippi State.

The huskies are determined to show that they are not the same team that brought Oregon to its knees.

“How we played (against Oregon) is not how we played. Period, “said Christyn Williams, second at UConn with 15.5 points per game.

UConns Megan Walker leads four double-digit goalscorers for her team with 19.5 points per game. Olivia Nelson-Adoda is fourth in the national comparison with 75 blocked shots, 10 more than Boston in South Carolina.

Walker believes that it has to penetrate earlier to open things up.

“If I can score on the track, my jump shot will open. I have to do more of that, “said Walker, who shot three out of 16 against Oregon, scoring just eight low points of the season.

Staley thinks it’s good that her team leads the SEC with an average of 83 points per game and can put UConn under pressure anywhere on the floor.

“Hopefully the tide has turned,” she said, “and we can take one home.”

Connecticut AP Sports Writer Pat Eaton-Robb contributed to this report.

