Advertisement

nnenna and her prince charming, prince melt our hearts and we are totally there for it. Her love story started when Prince looked at her on the dance floor during a wedding. Though they never said a word that day, the universe worked on their magic and brought them together in the sweetest way.

After getting to know each other and growing in their friendship. They set out to spend the rest of their lives together. Keep scrolling to read her love story and see her photos before the wedding. You can find more love stories here at www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Advertisement

How we got to know each other

By the future groom, prince

We saw each other for the first time in December 2016 at my cousin’s traditional wedding in Nigeria. I was outside on the dance floor when I turned and immediately noticed that Nnenna was sitting at a table in the front row. We never actually spoke to each other that day, but I saw her every time I came back to Nigeria. It wasn’t until the end of 2018 that I met Nnenna in Houston. After she left for Nigeria, I asked my cousin to find out more about her. I finally got her number and called her. Our first conversation lasted 6 hours and talked about family, food, music and many other things that interest us. Since that day we can honestly say that our love for each other has grown day by day. I knew she was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with, and on June 6, 2019, I asked her to spend eternity with me. We are happy that you will all witness our love story on May 30th!

How we got to know each other

With the future bride, nnenna

So I went on a girls trip to Houston in November 2018. I was out with a couple of friends when this cute guy came up to us and introduced himself. Apparently he had seen me a few times in Nigeria, but frankly I couldn’t make out the face. However, we had a short but humorous conversation and called it a night. When I got back to Nigeria I was approached by Prince’s cousin who happened to be a friend. I was a little worried at first, but I thought it wouldn’t hurt to talk to him. When we spoke for the first time, I literally lost track of time. We talked about everything (our families, food, hobbies, likes, dislikes, etc.). He is kind, quiet, patient, generous, focused and the most steadfast man I know. He also has an amazing sense of humor. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.

Visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more fun stories.

Credits

bride: @ Lindaonyx

groom: @princeekpe

planner: @ j.bassevents

photography: @bedgepictures

Form: @ariyike_mua

outfit: @ lasuerta.ng

Advertisement