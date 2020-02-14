Arizonas Zeke Nnaji (left) shoots California’s D.J. Thorpe (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Berkeley, California (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

BERKELEY, California – Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and five rebounds, and Arizona assertedly defeated California 68:52 on Thursday night.

Dylan Smith added 14 points and Nico Mannion had 10 points and five assists to help the Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 Pac-12) return from a home loss to UCLA, which pushed Arizona out of the top 25.

Matt Bradley had 19 points and eight rebounds for California (10-4, 4-7). The Golden Bears lost three straight and four out of six.

Nnaji dominated one night when the Arizona outbreak broke out. The wildcats only made 10 sales, but most were casual mistakes. Mannion threw the ball onto the bleachers twice.

Arizona also fought beyond the bow, where it was 3 out of 13, until Smith fired in a row and Max Hazzard added a third. That was the end of a 15: 4 run that put Arizona in front with a 62: 43 lead.

The Wildcats led comfortably for most of the first half and then had a big defensive game before half-time when Jemarl Baker Jr. blocked Paris Austin’s 3-point attempt.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Sometimes it looked like the Wildcats still had a hangover because they lost to the Bruins on Saturday, but they got together enough to retire late. That made it eight straight over California. The 27 points in the first half were the third smallest that Arizona scored this season.

California: The bears had a goalless streak of six minutes in the first half and a drought of four minutes in the second. That was too much for a team that was still struggling to find a second scorer to complement Bradley. Cal offensively showed more patience, but couldn’t get enough of her shots to fall.

NEXT

Arizona: Play at Stanford on Saturday.

California: host of the State of Arizona on Sunday.