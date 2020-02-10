NMC Health PLC announced on Monday that a legal review would be undertaken to review the overall interests of some of its shareholders regarding concerns that they had been incorrectly reported.

The private healthcare company

Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, his joint non-executive chairman and founder, and his advisors are undertaking a legal review to review his overall interests, and that this will also cover his associate family members and associate family holding companies.

This review has an impact on the interests and interests of Saeed Mohamed Butti, Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Khaleefa Butti, Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi.

The company said the review suggests that the interests and interests have been incorrectly reported to the company and the market in the past.

The board said that it had asked the individuals in question to refrain from further board discussions until these issues were resolved and a decision by the board was pending on their current roles as directors of the company.