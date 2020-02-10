NMC Health PLC announced on Monday that it had received approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

and GK Investment Holding Group SA about possible offers for the company.

The private healthcare company listed in FTSE-100

The approaches were very preliminary, but found that no suggestions had yet been made by a potential provider.

The company stated that there was no discussion of the terms of a potential offer and that there can be no assurance that an offer or its terms will be made to the company.