Carol Main

February 13, 2020

When the new Scottish Opera co-production comes on stage, we speak to director John Fulljames about how well this story fits the politics of the 21st century

In a global world where even the smallest movements of politicians and celebrities can be instantly distributed to billions of electronic devices, it is hard to believe that big news events previously only reached us via television, radio and printed newspapers. In 1972, it hit the headlines for President Richard Nixon, who arrived in Beijing to meet with Mao Tse-tung, the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party.

Although the visit shifted to the annals of history, it sparked the imagination of theater director Peter Sellars. What better way to revise the story than to turn it into a great opera? Sellars approached composer John Adams with poet Alice Goodman, and after completing the score two years ago, Nixon premiered in China in 1987 in Houston, Texas. Now his first production at the Scottish Opera – heavily cast with the American baritone Eric Greene as Nixon and Mark Le Brocq as Mao – is a new co-production with The Royal Danish Theater and Teatro Real Madrid.

Changing perspectives of time, history and media are determined by the approach of director John Fulljames. “It’s really difficult to focus on 1987, when the play’s events were 15 years old, even though it was a big television event that came second after the moon landing,” he says. “Sellars, Adams and Goodman were young artists who played around and it was a radical and extraordinary idea to do a documentary opera.”

In the early 1970s, Nixon and Mao were able to construct their own narratives, define their legacy, and tell us how, as superpowers, they opened diplomatic relations between the United States and China. “But when the play was written, it was the beginning of the age of contemporary media policy,” says Fulljames. “Production appeals to the 21st century, not the 1980s, and how politics today has almost as much to do with communication and media as with politics and context.”

The opera also explores the humanity of its main actors. “One of the strangest things is that the most powerful people in the world become completely powerless in the face of history and how we all face death and oblivion,” says Fulljames. “They become people who try to do their best they can and fail. That is why we feel placed in them, which is particularly important today in our polarized political age. Nixon who was fun is taken seriously and we see that he becomes a Verdian hero. ‘

The production is contemporary, no longer a documentary opera, but a history opera with film material and what Fulljames describes as “wonderfully entertaining music with a breathtaking aria for Madame Mao”. It is in an archive of a Northern European world peace research institute, in which the audience sees Nixon’s diaries, Kissinger’s letters and Mao’s armchair. “One of the lines in the libretto is” History is our mother, “which summarizes our approach to what it’s about,” notes Fulljames. “Although when I went to John Adams, his advice was” make sure you get the humor right. ”

Nixon in China, Theater Royal, Glasgow, Tue 18, Thu 20, Sat 22 Feb; Edinburgh Festival Theater, Thu 27, Sat 29 Feb