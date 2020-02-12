Nitin Menon is the only Indian on the ICC’s list of referees for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup in Australia, where six women on the team will be the tournament’s referees.

As previously announced, India’s GS Lakshmi will be the first referee at a global ICC event. Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern and Jacqueline Williams are the referees named for the eight-team competition.

Williams and Shaun George will be at the high-profile tournament opening match between Australia and India on February 21, shortly after he became the first woman to serve as the third referee in an international men’s cricket match, the ICC said in a press release on Wednesday With.

Polosak, who was the first referee in an ODI for men last year, will face Menon on February 22 in the game between the former West Indian champion and the first-time Thai international.

Lakshmi will also serve two months after his appointment as first referee at an ODI for men.

“This is the greatest compliment to female match officers at a single event, and the progress we have made is encouraging. They have reached the highest level because of their skill and hard work,” said Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Referee and referee.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel referee Chris Broad will be the event’s oldest referee. Steve Bernard is also a referee. The other referees for the tournament are Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Ahsan Raza, Langton Rusere and Alex Wharf.

The dates for the semifinals will be announced at the end of the league phase and the dates for the final will be announced after the semifinals.

Match Officials at the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2020

Referee: Steve Bernard, Chris Broad and GS Lakshmi

Referee: Lauren Agenbag, Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Kim Cotton, Shaun George, Claire Polosak, Ahsan Raza, Sue Redfern, Alex Wharf, Jacqueline Williams.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.