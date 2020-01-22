advertisement

Nirvana’s appearance at the OK Hotel in Seattle in 1991 has gone down in the grubby annals of grunge history. While it was memorable as one of the key moments of the new wave of music, the show was also a tribute to the past with the cover of the band from Devo’s 1980 B-side “Turn Around”.

Kurt Cobain, who was supported by Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, went through a treasure trove of grunge anthems in the footage below with a feverish tempo that shows the early intensity of the band and distinguishes Cobain as a superstar. Nirvana even made the debut of her new song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” on the show. It would also allow the singer to cover one of his most valued bands, Devo.

In the early 1990s, passion for Devo had drastically waned. The band, once described as the future of David Bowie’s music, had become a chore among Gen X rock and roll fans. When her 1990 record Smooth Noodle Maps, which tragically contained the song “Devo Has Feelings Too”, no longer appeared and her live audience shrank, Devo decided to split up in March 1991.

Just a few weeks later, one of the band’s biggest fans decided to honor the group by performing one of their rare B-sides. The track “Turn Around” was released in 1980 as the B side of Devo’s biggest hit “Whip It”. Nirvana had picked up the song in her live set last year, but something about this performance seems to be the main version.

While only a few people in the crowd seemed to know the route, Cobain loved it. “Of all the bands that came from the underground and made it into the mainstream, Devo was the most challenging and subversive of them all,” he said in 1992. “They are just fantastic. I love them.” Nirvana loved the cover so much that they officially released the song later that year, and the track finally found a home as a “turnaround” on their 1992 compilation album Incesticide.

The performance of the 1980 song is a radiant moment on an incredibly illustrious rock evening. Below you can see the full performance (including the debut of SLTS). Below is a cut version.

