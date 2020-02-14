Original master recordings by 19 artists were damaged or lost in the devastating fire in a Universal Music Group studio.

On June 1, 2008, a violent fire broke out on the property of Universal Studios Hollywood in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. The fire that started after a worker who was using a blowtorch to heat asphalt shingles at the time did not check that all areas had cooled before leaving the premises.

Firefighters fought the fire for 12 hours before finally extinguishing it. However, the result was the complete destruction of a three-hectare part of the Universal Backlot, which housed 40,000 to 50,000 archived digital video and film copies and 118,000 to 175,000 audio master tapes from the Universal Music Group.

While it was often speculated that great artists were affected by the flame, the names of the musicians whose work was destroyed were never published. However, Rolling Stone has now acquired a legal document that is said to reveal Nirvana, Beck, Sonic Youth, Elton John and 15 other internationally known artists who have seen their masters lost.

As part of the ongoing lawsuit. RS claims that Bryan Adams, David Bärwald, Jimmy Eat World, Les Paul, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Slayer, Suzanne Vega, Surfaris, White Zombie and Y&T are affected.

Lawyers representing the musicians are urging the Universal Music Group to provide information about the insurance claim, which relates to “17,000 unique artist names on the list of allegedly lost original music recordings”.

Howard King, one of the artists’ lawyers, said in a statement: “Universal claimed 17,000 artists were affected by the fire when they sued for damages. Now that their artists have brought them to justice, they claim that only 19 artists are affected. This discrepancy is inexplicable. “

The master tapes of the above 19 artists are believed to contain a variety of different studio and rare live recordings, but some of the specific details are not yet known.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41Np091wsDI [/ embed]