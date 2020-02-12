Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi protested in front of a courthouse on Wednesday because the four convicts were delayed in hanging their daughter in the event of rape and murder.

Their protests come right after the court offers Pawan Gupta, one of the four death sentences in the case of legal aid, according to which a convicted convict is entitled to legal aid until his last breath.

Additional session Judge Dharmender Rana expressed his displeasure at Pawan’s delay, who claimed that he had removed his lawyer and needed time to hire a new one.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) provided Pawan’s father with a list of his qualified lawyers to choose from.

The parents of Nirbhaya and the Delhi government had relocated the court on Tuesday to obtain new death sentences for the four convicts after the Supreme Court granted the authorities permission to turn to the court for a new date for the To get execution of those convicted.

The execution date set for January 22nd in Tihar Prison was postponed to February 6th at 6:00 am on January 1st. The trial later, on January 31, suspended the execution of the four convicts detained in Tihar Prison “until further notice.”

The Tihar prison authorities submitted a status report to the court on Tuesday, noting that none of the convicts preferred a legal option – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31)) – in the last seven days, approved by the Delhi Supreme Court.

