Nirbhaya's father urges the Supreme Court to formulate guidelines for the number of means that a convicted person can submit

Nirbhaya’s father urged the Supreme Court on Monday to formulate guidelines on the number of means that a convicted person can submit so that time-bound justice can be pronounced, and claims that the four death cell convicts used ‘delaying tactics’ in petitions in the 2012 gangrape and murder case to serve.

Nirbhaya’s mother also said that the convicts wasted “court time”.

Their comments came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of ​​Pawan Gupta, one of the four inmates of the death row in the case, who disputed a Delhi High Court order that his claim of youthfulness at the time of committing the heinous rejected crime.

“It is a matter of luck that the court has rejected his plea. But when there is a petition in court about our case, our heart rate goes up. But in the end we only get positive news, “Nirbhaya’s father told the PTI.

Claiming that the four convicts used “delaying tactics” by submitting pleadings, he urged the apex court to prepare guidelines to ensure that victims can get time-bound justice.

“The case has been heard three times by the lower court, the Supreme Court of Delhi and the SC. The SC must use some special powers to set a specific time limit for submitting applications. It is not about Nirbhaya but also about other daughters. We ask the court to draw up guidelines so that Nirbhaya and other daughters get justice in a time-bound way, “he said.

The four convicts – Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan Gupta (25) – were sentenced to death and a Delhi court had issued their death sentence early this month and planned their execution for their execution. January 22nd.

However, their execution was postponed after one of them submitted a request for grace to the president.

A new death sentence was issued against them last Friday to set up their execution on 1 February.

Pawan Gupta’s plea that he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime was filed after the second death sentence was issued.

Nirbhaya’s mother has expressed the hope that they will be hanged.

“They waste the time of the Court and play with (the) law. They use “delay tactics”. They must be hung, “she said.

The 23-year-old paramedical student was raped by six people in a moving bus in southern Delhi in the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, and brutally attacked before being thrown onto the road.

She died a few days later in a hospital in Singapore, where she was taken for better medical treatment.

