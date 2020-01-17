Nirbhaya convicts are now hanged on February 1 - News

advertisement

Earlier they had to be hanged on February 22 at 7 o’clock.



A court in Delhi issued a new death sentence on Friday against the four convicts in the death row in a rape case in Nirbhaya that is now being executed on February 1 at 6 am.

This happened after the prosecutor representing Tihar’s prison authorities asked the court for a new date and time of execution.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh were sentenced and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, later named Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had flown in for medical treatment.

