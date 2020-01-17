Nirbhaya convict moves SC against HC's order to reject his juvenile claim

Nirbhaya gangrape convicted Pawan Kumar Gupta has appealed to the Supreme Court against the rejection by Delhi High Court of his claim that he was a juvenile at the time of the 2012 crime.
The special leave request filed by lawyer AP Singh against the resignation on December 19 came even when a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice NV Ramana, earlier this week, rejected the curative petitions of two other Nirbhaya death cell convicts, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh .
On Friday, the president rejected Mukesh’s plea for mercy.
The Supreme Court recently rejected an appraisal request submitted by another of the four convicted men, Akshay Singh, to review his judgment of 5 May 2017 confirming the death penalty in the Nirbhaya case.
Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay had brutally juggled a 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. She died of her injuries a few days later.
An accused, Ram Singh has reportedly committed suicide in Tihar prison. A juvenile, who belonged to the suspect, was sentenced by a juvenile court. He was released from a reform house after a three-year period.
