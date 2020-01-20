advertisement

The Supreme Court is heard at 12.45 pm. on January 20, the plea for a condemned to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against an order from the High Court of Delhi in 2012 condemning his claim that he was a juvenile when the crime was committed. The plea of ​​Pawan Kumar Gupta will be heard by a Bench of Justices R. Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A.S. Bopanna.

Gupta had moved the top course on Friday. He also sought a direction that would prevent the authorities from carrying out the death penalty scheduled for 1 February.

On Friday, February 1, a court in Delhi issued new death sentences against the four convicts – Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Gupta – in the case.

