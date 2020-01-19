Nine dead in bomb attack on UN vehicle in Somalia - Africa, Asia and Australia

advertisement

Two Kenyans and seven Somali guards were killed in a bomb attack on a vehicle Monday that took workers to the United Nations grounds in Garowe, Puntland, Somalia.

Somali militant Islamist group Al Shabaab has assumed responsibility for carrying out the bombings in the northeastern city, as the police suspected.

“A bang hit the bus that took workers to the UN office … At least nine people died,” he told Reuters.

Six bystanders were wounded, he added.

Images posted on social media show a bloodstained white minivan whose windows are broken and whose vehicle roof has been blown away by the explosion.

Nicholas Kay, UN Special Representative for Somalia, condemned the attack and said in his Twitter feed that he was “shocked and horrified by the loss of life”.

Al Shabaab has carried out several attacks on UN officials in Somalia, most commonly in the capital, Mogadishu, where the UN has helped a West-backed government to rebuild the country after more than 20 years of war.

