Nilgiris: high pesticide levels in potato, carrot

A study of fruits and vegetables grown in the Nilgiris has shown that some of the products have a high pesticide content, beyond what is considered desirable. This was especially true for potato and carrot. The study was published in the journal Food Chemistry.

Although the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) prescribes a maximum residue level (MRL) for some of the organophosphate pesticides used, it does not prescribe this for some other pesticides used in fruit and vegetable cultivation. That is why the team of researchers has achieved the maximum residual levels from European standards.

Sensitive method

Using liquid chromatography in combination with mass spectrometry, the team developed a sensitive method to estimate the levels of organophosphates in the fruits and vegetables. “Our detection method has a limit that varies from 0.1 microgram per kilogram to 1 microgram per kilogram. It has a higher sensitivity than previously used methods, ”says S. N. Meyyanathan of the Department of Pharmaceutical Analysis, JSS College of Pharmacy, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Udhagamandalam who led the study.

It is known that organophosphate pesticides such as acephate, malathion, profenophos, chloropyrifos and quinalphos are used in the cultivation of fruit and vegetables. The study measured the levels of these pesticides in 659 samples of fresh fruit and vegetables that were collected during the 2018-2019 farming season. Samples of 18 types of fruit and vegetables were collected from four cities of the Nilgiris – Ooty, Gudalur, Kothagiri and Coonoor. The researchers found no pesticides in approximately 57% of the samples. Nearly 34% had used pesticides under the MRLs and the rest – about 8% – had pesticide use above the MRLs.

Potato and carrot

Of the 659 randomly picked fruit and vegetable samples that were studied, 53 had higher pesticide levels. These were mainly in strawberry, potato, cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, garlic, and broccoli. “About 85% of these samples contained chloropyrifos, which was the most common, followed by quinalphos at 72%, acephate at 56.6%, profenophos at 54% and malathion at 17%,” says S.T. Narenderan, PhD student at the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research and the lead author of the article. Among the fruit and vegetable varieties studied, potato and carrot had the highest use of these pesticides. “It is essential to control and reduce pesticide levels. Residual monitoring in fruit and vegetables is important to ensure a minimum pesticide residue level to protect consumer health, “says Narenderan.

