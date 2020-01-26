Nikki Bella changes her engagement ring from Artem Chigvintsev

advertisement

Nikki Bella showed off her engagement ring by fiancee Artem Chigvintsev in a video on Saturday, January 25th, and showed that she will change it.

The former WWE star, 36, offered fans a close-up of the large diamond sparkler in a clip with her twin sister. Brie Bella, on her Bella Twins YouTube channel.

“So I finally got my ring back [from the jeweler], but you know what’s crazy, they haven’t fixed the little fixes I need to keep it big,” said the Total Bellas star when she said let the ring slide on her finger. “It’s not that big and they couldn’t do the rest as I wanted, so I could get this new shot in a month or two. We’ll see. I’ll come back and show you, but I wanted to show you how beautiful my ring is. “

“Poor Artem,” Brie said.

“I love it so much,” Nikki continued.

“He was sweating when he bought this and now she’ll have to reset it,” added her sister.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella Courtesy of Nikki Bella / Instagram

“Anyway, I’ll tell you the story as soon as I reset it,” Nikki said to her fans. “It just feels good to finally be able to wear my ring. It is so pretty. It’s like a Harry Winston design, like Harry Winston doing all of his classic rings, and you know me, I’m a very classic and old Hollywood guy, so I love it. “

Nikki announced the couple’s engagement on January 3 and announced that the 37-year-old had proposed “Dancing With the Stars” in November while they were in France. “We tried to keep it secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the new year!” She wrote on Instagram.

At a performance in The Bellas Podcast on January 15, the Russian-born dancer admitted that he found it challenging to choose the right ring for his future wife.

“I know Nicole loves, you know, big, expensive things and lots of women out there,” he said. “And as a man you want to try to give what you think she deserves.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev met in 2017 when they were partners at DWTS. At that time, she was engaged to another wrestling star John Cena, but they called it ended in April 2018. They reconciled later, just to end things in July forever. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2019 that Nikki and Chigvintsev were together.

