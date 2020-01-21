Nike Launches New Self-Lacing Adapt BB 2.0 | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Marty McFly’s kicks were never that fly. Today (January 21) Nike unveiled the next edition of its Adapt BB 2.0 self-lacing basketball sneaker.

The new shoe is a direct development of the predecessor. It improves everything from fit and feel to the future improvement of the control of your kicks via an app.

advertisement

As with the Kyrie step line, the Air Zoom Turbo has been integrated into the forefoot of the Adapt BB 2.0 in order to achieve more jumping power and cushioning. The stacking height of the midsole has been adjusted to ensure a smooth front-to-back transition (from toe to heel) while the self-lacing technology is housed in the shoe. The molded heel piece above the midsole also provided ankle support.

The upper is continuously provided with a stretchy ballistic mesh upper, which not only breathes, but also makes it easier to put on the sneaker. And of course there is a thick swoosh on the top of the shoe. The Swoosh is not only a combination of pixelated textures for the obvious branding, which is a rather analogous contrast to the general technical advances of the shoe.

Maybe you saw Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant a couple of rockers last night, on January 20th, when he played against the New Orleans Pelicans. WNBA star and Las Vegas Aces striker A’ja Wilson will also wear the shoe at the start of their regular season.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 will hit stores on February 16, just in time for the NBA All-Star weekend. The OG version of the Nike Adapt is available for retail at a cool $ 350. So expect a similar price.

Check out the detailed photos below.

advertisement