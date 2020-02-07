Advertisement

Before the release of Nightwish’s expansive new album HUMAN. : II: NATURE in April the band just revealed the main single of the album: Noise.

The new track is also accompanied by a video that very well reflects the world we currently live in, as well as pre-orders for the full album to go live (get this here). The release – a double album with nine songs on the main CD and a long track on the second – is scheduled for April 10 via Nuclear Blast.

Watch the video for noise below:

Catch Nightwish live on the following dates this year:

November

16 Oslo spectrum

20 Leipzig Arena

21 Düsseldorf ISS Dome

23 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

24 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

25 Paris ArcorHotels Arena

26 Antwerp Lotto Arena

28 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 Luxembourg Rockhal

December

3 Milan Lorenzini District

4 Munich Olympic Hall

9 Bamberg Brose Arena

10 Frankfurt Festival Hall

12 Wiener Stadthalle

14 Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

18 SSE Arena Wembley in London

Last year we met Floor Jansen on International Women’s Day, and the singer discussed both the progress and setbacks the world has made in equality.

“The daily nightmares of many women? Or the fact that it is getting better? Maybe both because both are true, ”she said. “The world is safer than ever. Women are increasingly perceived in this male-dominated society, and equality is becoming stronger. More women dare to stand up and say no; unite and fight. Religion is losing ground, which often leads to great inequality and hypocritical superstition.

“… International Women’s Day is for women, but I would like to believe that it is not only celebrated by women,” Floor continued. “That many men share the philosophy that their mothers, sisters, women, friends and daughters are equal to them. To be loved and respected. We cannot improve the world on any given day, but we can make it our daily job to leave the planet in a better condition for the next generation than we found it to be. As a mother, I hope that my daughter will never have to hear about genital mutilation, rape, or human trafficking. That she grows up to be a strong, independent and loving woman, with respect for everything that lives – with the same ideal that we can improve things. One step at a time. With continued hope and a focus on the right and not the wrong. “

