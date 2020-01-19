Nightwish announces new album, HUMAN. : II: NATURE. - Kerrang!

advertisement

Finnish symphonic metallers Nightwish have just revealed details of their new album, HUMAN. : II: NATURE.

The successor of Endless Forms Most Beautiful 2015 is scheduled for April 10, with pre-orders to be launched on February 7 next month. disc, and one long song divided into eight chapters on the second.

The tracklist for HUMAN. : II: NATURE. is as follows:

Disc 1:

1. music

2. Sound

3. Shoemaker

4. Harvest

5. Pan

6. How is the heart?

7. Procession

8. Tribal

9. Endlessness

Disc 2:

1. All the works of nature that adorn the world – Vista

2. All the works of nature that adorn the world – The Blue

3. All the works of nature that adorn the world – The Green

4. Captures all the works of nature that adorn the world

5. All works of nature that adorn the world – Aurorae

6. All the works of nature that adorn the world – still as the snow

7. All works of nature that adorn the world – Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)

8. All the works of nature that adorn the world – Ad Astra

And the artwork looks like this:

Catch Nightwish live on the following dates this year:

November

16 Oslo Spektrum

20 Leipzig Arena

21 Düsseldorf ISS Dome

23 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

24 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

25 ArcorHotels Arena in Paris

26 Lotto Arena in Antwerp

28 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 Luxembourg Rockhal

December

3 Milan Lorenzini District

4 Munich Olympiahalle

9 Bamberg Brose Arena

10 Festhalle of Frankfurt

12 Vienna Stadthalle

14 Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

18 London SSE Arena Wembley

