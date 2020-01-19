Nightwish announces new album, HUMAN. : II: NATURE. - Kerrang!

Finnish symphonic metallers Nightwish have just revealed details of their new album, HUMAN. : II: NATURE.
The successor of Endless Forms Most Beautiful 2015 is scheduled for April 10, with pre-orders to be launched on February 7 next month. disc, and one long song divided into eight chapters on the second.
The tracklist for HUMAN. : II: NATURE. is as follows:
Disc 1:
1. music
2. Sound
3. Shoemaker
4. Harvest
5. Pan
6. How is the heart?
7. Procession
8. Tribal
9. Endlessness
Disc 2:
1. All the works of nature that adorn the world – Vista
2. All the works of nature that adorn the world – The Blue
3. All the works of nature that adorn the world – The Green
4. Captures all the works of nature that adorn the world
5. All works of nature that adorn the world – Aurorae
6. All the works of nature that adorn the world – still as the snow
7. All works of nature that adorn the world – Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)
8. All the works of nature that adorn the world – Ad Astra
And the artwork looks like this:
Catch Nightwish live on the following dates this year:
November
16 Oslo Spektrum
20 Leipzig Arena
21 Düsseldorf ISS Dome
23 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
24 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
25 ArcorHotels Arena in Paris
26 Lotto Arena in Antwerp
28 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29 Luxembourg Rockhal
December
3 Milan Lorenzini District
4 Munich Olympiahalle
9 Bamberg Brose Arena
10 Festhalle of Frankfurt
12 Vienna Stadthalle
14 Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
18 London SSE Arena Wembley
