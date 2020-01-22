Nightmare of the Wolf - animated film for integration into the Hit Netflix series?

advertisement

Is Netflix working on an animation? The witcher Movie? Although the streaming service has not yet confirmed that this is the case, it appears that such a project is currently taking place. Before anyone gets too excited, however, it must at least be warned that this is only one rumor until it’s officially confirmed. That said, the evidence is pretty convincing.

First of all, a new list of Writers Guild of America states that Beau DeMayo, who wrote for The witcher Season 1 writes a project called The witcher: Nightmare of the wolf. No details of the plot are known at the moment, but the film is expected to be released before the second season of the series. It is not clear how far the development process has progressed at the moment, nor is it clear who else could be involved. There is no word on who is directing and no action details are available for the time being.

It’s not a lot of information, but it seems to make sense. The witcherAccording to Netflix, it has been seen by 76 million customers since its release, making it one of the best debuts ever for one of their original shows. In addition, executive producer Tomek Baginski has already suggested in an interview with IGN Poland that such a project could be an option if asked if we could see anything animated across the board in this universe.

“I don’t want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won’t see it The witcher in this style. However, these are things that I would rather not talk too much about at the moment. “

In another interview with Telewizja wPolsce, Baginski said that “they are planning a few more interesting surprises between seasons, but I won’t say exactly what will happen.” To say for sure, an animated witcher film would be an interesting surprise. One of the big questions is whether the protagonists like Henry Cavill would repeat their roles for “Nightmare of the Wolf” or not. However, it’s hard to imagine Netflix doing this with different actors.

The witcher Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia. The show also features Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Jodhi May (Queen Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Aretuza) and Millie Brady (Princess Renfri ). , Netflix ordered The witcher Season 2 last fall before the show’s debut, but the company has yet to announce a premiere date. Season 1 was received by critics with a somewhat mixed response of 66 percent to Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the audience rating is currently significantly better at 93 percent. For Netflix, that’s probably the far more important number. We will keep you informed as soon as further details on the possible film are available. This message comes to us through Redanian Intelligence.

