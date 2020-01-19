'Nightfall' records 'Magical Intuitiveness' by Little Big Town

advertisement

While making their new album, Nightfall, Little Big Town found collaboration organic and fruitful – often with other artists, but especially with each other. The country quartet has really co-produced this album, although bandmate Phillip Sweet explains to The Boot that to a certain extent they have always been producers of their albums.

“We never really called it coproduction in the past, when we recorded records with Jay Joyce or Wayne Kirkpatrick, but I think we learned through those processes that we are always coproducing anyway, because we like to be part of every step of the process , “Sweet tells. “We would conquer a ghost, and we would all know, at the time, where the best take was.”

Together Little Big Town went through every song, from start to finish. The same goes for the songs on which they collaborated with producers and songwriters outside of their core four: the people with whom Sweet and bandmates Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook wrote each particular song, remained involved in that song every year.

“The collaborations of the co-production were really organic, with writing,” Sweet continues. “When we worked with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk for some songs, it was a collaboration, and I thought that was great … We just wanted these people in the room because we had written the songs together. I think that’s the how to get the best work at the end of the session is finding “Oh, you heard something that I had not heard.”

“I love working together,” he adds. “It was just a nice process for us.”

It is not surprising that Little Big Town believes that they make their most magical music in a collaborative environment; they have been writing and performing as a quartet for some twenty years. Sweet says that at this point their creative decisions as a band often come from a deeper place than intellectual reasoning.

“You know, I wish I knew what I was doing, I wish I was smarter than that, but yes. It always seems to have this magical intuitiveness,” he says laughing. “That’s what happened to this thing: we all just looked at each other and said,” Let’s go with our bowels. This is true. “

That intuition helps the band find their way through a changing music industry, in which many artists are looking for new ways to release music and to think about albums. While newer artists watch listening trends or streaming data to dictate how they will structure their music release strategy, Little Big Town looks inside.

“The way everything evolves, we just want our music – we just want people to hear and share what we feel is our best job.” – Phillip Sweet

“We have always followed that,” Sweet explains. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but at least we can go to sleep at night knowing that we made a decision based on our intuition and what we thought was right at the moment. That’s kind of how we handle this whole process have followed, with the release of a song like “The Daughters”, that, radio not even played, you know?

“People listen to their music in a different way than in the past. They don’t just depend on radio to listen. So we have to share our voice in a new way,” he continues. “That has been the approach with this album, and I think it will stay that way. The way everything evolves, we just want our music – we just want people to hear and share what we feel is our best work.”

Thematically, Nightfall always relies heavily on that natural, intuitive process. Before the themes of the album fell into place, the group already made songs for the album. Even before the band could put it, Little Big Town felt as if an overarching message led them through the new oeuvre.

It all started with the first song they made for the album “Next to You”, which turned out to be the first song of the project. “It really starts where we were, painting the photo where we wanted to start … We loved the way it felt, what it said, how it sounded and what it built. It was so dynamic. And it really started the whole process, “Sweet recalls.

From there, Little Big Town began to reflect on the theme of ‘nightfall’ and what it meant for the album. “It seems to be a moment when everyone starts to relax,” says Sweet. “Everyone starts thinking about having fun, drinking a cocktail or whatever that means to you. It starts to relax your stress in a certain way.”

Part of what they like about the theme is how dynamic it is: Nightfall can be a time of relaxation, celebration and fun, but it can also have a dark undertone.

“It’s a time when not only good times take place, but also when people can turn the other way and be sad and be alone,” Sweet offers. “We tried to play in a way that felt natural and really felt, because we have all experienced those moments.”

Even in the dark songs, the band wanted to incorporate an element of hope or find a common basis. “Especially with a song like” Problem Child “, where you may feel alone, but you’re not alone. It says,” You’re not the only one, “says Sweet.

Just as even the most festive songs on Nightfall can have notes of loneliness and pain, the dark material has an undertone of hope. Although each song on the album has a different approach to the theme of nightfall, they are all connected.

“It really felt great to connect these puzzle pieces about how it feels to live your life,” says Sweet.

