Berlin will pay tribute to the thriving film industry of Nigeria with the world premiere of “Eyimofe“, A film of twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri.

The Nigerian feature film “Eyimofe” (this is my wish) has been selected to premiere at the 70th international film festival in Berlin, which starts next month.

The latest performance of the film continues with what was a great ride for the project that was named the winner of the “Purple List Award 2018” and one of the ten projects selected for last year’s IFP Narrative Lab in New York . It has also shown the impressive record of Nigeria at the international film festival in Berlin, which is considered alongside the ‘big three’ Cannes and Venice festivals.

The film will be shown on the forum part of the event in Germany. “Eyimofe” focuses on migrants’ endless pursuit of greener pastures in Europe and the reality they often encounter at the end. It tells the story of two people’s search for what they believe will be a better life in Europe.

The film, presented by Guardian’s GDN Studios, was written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo and stars Jude Akuwudike, Tomiwa Edun, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie and Jacob Alexander.

