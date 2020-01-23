advertisement

Since its inception, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has set its goal to fight corruption in the country.

But five years after the administration, it seems that very little progress has been made, at least for people, such as Transparency International, on its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, just Nigeria 146 out of 180 countries.

The measurement is based on a scale of 0 to 100 with a 0 score that is considered “very corrupt” and 100 score – “very clean”, and Nigeria scored 26, which is even lower than the score of 27/100 from last year.

The analysis ranked 180 countries and territories according to their perceived level of corruption in the public sector, according to experts and business people.

The analysis also showed that of the 19 countries in the West African region of Nigeria, it was the fourth most corrupt country.

At the top of the list are the least corrupt countries Denmark, New Zealand with an 87 point draw, Botswana as the least corrupt African country, while Somalia, South Sudan and Syria are at the bottom of the index.

To reduce corruption and restore confidence in politics, Transparency International recommends that governments:

Strengthen checks and balances and promote the separation of powers.

Address preferential treatment to ensure that budgets and public services are not powered by personal connections or biased toward special interests.

Control over political financing to prevent excessive money and influence in politics.

Manage conflicts of interest and speak to “revolving doors”.

Regulate lobbying activities by promoting open and meaningful access to decision making.

Strengthen election integrity and prevent and combat campaigns with incorrect information.

Enable citizens and protect activists, whistleblowers and journalists.

