Advertisement

The Presidency has announced the introduction of a new visa policy in the country that will expand visa classes and enable new practices.

The President’s personal assistant for new media, Bashir Ahmadshared the news on his Twitter.

“President Buhari officially introduced Nigeria’s visa policy today at the State House in Abuja,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Providing further information on the new visa policy, the President’s special assistant for new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said that the new directive allows new short-term visa classes and visas on arrival. He wrote:

Nigeria today started special short visa classes (one-time entry) for the following groups of people: journalists spiritual athletes artists / entertainers / musicians religious tourists humanitarian workers etc. @nigimmigration, which promise swift processing.

If you are a Nigerian by birth, but have had to give up your citizenship because your new country does not allow dual citizenship (China, Israel, India, etc.), you can now apply for a multi-entry multiple-year visa allowing you to easily visit Nigeria ,

“There is no room at all to fear. Our security is guaranteed and our territorial integrity is not compromised. “- Interior Minister @raufaregbesola. Nigeria’s new biometric immigration system (MIDAS), launched in 2019, is linked to INTERPOL and domestic surveillance lists.

Nigeria has now introduced an “Investor Visa” class: 5 categories: N3A, N3B, N3C, N3D, N3E

(Birth Israelis can acquire dual citizenship, but people who acquire Israeli citizenship through naturalization – which would apply to a Nigerian who obtains Israeli citizenship – must first give up their original citizenship.)

Did you all know that until this new visa policy, Nigeria only had ONE visa class – BUSINESS – for students, journalists, academics, artists, musicians, entertainers, etc. Now there are special visa classes for all of these and NIS promises more efficient processing ,

Advertisement