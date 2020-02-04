Advertisement

We’re getting another credit alarm, folks.

The U.S. embassy and consulate in Nigeria announced Tuesday morning that $ 308 million in Abacha loot will be returned.

The repatriation is a joint effort by the Jersey government, the Nigerian government, and the United States government that has shared the consulate.

The funds are said to have been laundered through the US banking system and held on behalf of bank accounts in Jersey Sani AbachaSon and a BVI company called Doraville Properties Corporation.

The Attorney General, who talks about the use of the return sum, Abubakar Malamisaid:

The Nigerian government has agreed that the assets will support and accelerate the construction of three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria, namely the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kano expressway and the second Niger bridge.

