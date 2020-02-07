Niecy Nash at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards on February 6, 2020. Sara De Boer / startraksphoto.com

Niecy Nash Tearfully she discussed her divorce from Jay Tucker during a speech at Essences Black Women in Hollywood on Thursday, February 6, according to page 6 of the New York Post.

“There was a huge myth that I inherited from the women in my family: ‘You are nothing without a man. Take one, keep one, no matter what happens – blind, crippled, crazy, married or lazy – take one, little girl, because they’ll validate you, ”said Nash, 49, the crowd as she wiped the tears from her eyes ,

The When They See Us-Star filed for divorce in December 2019 after an eight-year marriage to the Business Development Manager.

“When I owned it, we were better friends than life partners, and my family quickly said, ‘But you all look so good together. ‘She said on Thursday. “The one who made me laugh the most was an ode to being attractive. [They said] “Well, you never had to put a sack on his head to sleep with him.”

She continued, “I replied,” What about my luck? “The separation from my family’s beliefs, the expectations of the Internet, and the end of my marriage made me feel so much pain.”

Nash and Tucker told the fans of their breakup in a joint statement published on the Claws actress’ Instagram account in October 2019. “This season of our lives, we’re actually better friends than partners in marriage,” they wrote. “Our union was a great ride. And if we go our separate ways now, we feel happy for the love we share – the present. “

On Thursday, Nash emphasized the importance of facing the truth. “Pain puts things in order,” she said. “You have to acknowledge how you feel. Trust that it is so much easier to walk in your shoes than to run towards a lie.… This long line of women I come from has never been taught what it looks like to decide yourself. You must have the role you play. I encourage you to live in your truth, live your trauma and live your best damn life. “

The Emmy candidate also referred to her daughters Dia and Donielle, whom she shares with her first husband Don Nash and son Dominic. “I am most grateful because I know myself much better now than before,” she told the audience. “I let my daughters watch me go through it. Because I want them to get up every day and choose themselves. I realize that I did the right thing when my daughter said to me, “I am so proud of you and I want to be just like you when I grow up.” [My] generation curse is broken! “

