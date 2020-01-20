Nicole Kidman walks on the red carpet, not Keith Urban

advertisement

A few goals! Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith urban, looked great when they walked together on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. Nicole’s husband supported her at the prestigious SAG Awards when she appeared in a feature film for her role in Bombshell as a supporting actress.

The star of Big Little Lies has proven that she can rock any color in a stunning sequined navy dress. The glamorous look was taken to the next level with a high slit that accented her elegant sandals.

While Nicole, 52, had a very busy award season, it was also a dark one. Nicole had just learned at the Golden Meets Golden Pre-2020 Golden Globes event on January 4th that her home in Australia could be on fire in the midst of the country’s ongoing bushfires. She ran the event professionally, but understandably she left shortly after her arrival.

“Those in charge were seen hugging and I heard them say something to cheer them up. She only stayed for about 15 minutes, grabbed a gift bag and then surely drove around her in a black car, ”an insider said to In Touch at the time. “All these people who are following her and she has to smile and keep her face. She held up well and left. “

Shortly after her appearance at the event, the star of the Big Little Lies went to Instagram to share information with those who want to help. She announced that she and her family had donated money to local firefighters.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers come from everyone affected by the fires across Australia,” she wrote in her Instagram headline. “We’re donating $ 500,000 to the rural fire department, who is currently doing everything and giving so much.”

Even in the middle of the award season, Nicole and her country singer take time for what is most important to them: their family. The blonde beauty and crooner “We Were” share two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and an insider recently told Closer Weekly that their relationship and their daughters come first before their careers.

“Nicole and Keith are keen to spend time together,” a source told the outlet. “If you are not happy, your family is in danger and that is not an option for you.”

